Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

REZI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. The company had a trading volume of 749,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.18. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,515.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

About Resideo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 132,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

