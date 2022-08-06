Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. 2,142,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.95.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
