Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.59. 2,142,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.95.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.