Reviewing Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX)

ITHAX Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ITHAX Acquisition and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITHAX Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Booking 0 7 21 1 2.79

ITHAX Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 30.80%. Booking has a consensus price target of $2,579.86, indicating a potential upside of 34.02%. Given Booking’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Booking is more favorable than ITHAX Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

89.5% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ITHAX Acquisition and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Booking 10.54% 62.69% 13.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ITHAX Acquisition and Booking’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITHAX Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Booking $10.96 billion 6.98 $1.17 billion $37.51 51.32

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than ITHAX Acquisition.

Summary

Booking beats ITHAX Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITHAX Acquisition

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

