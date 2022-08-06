Reviewing Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) & Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ecoark has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecoark and Obsidian Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $25.60 million 2.17 -$9.93 million ($0.80) -2.64 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.99 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.95

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ecoark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy. Ecoark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

22.5% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Ecoark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -38.77% -41.24% -25.05% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ecoark and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Obsidian Energy has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.98%. Given Obsidian Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than Ecoark.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Ecoark on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solution businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations. The company also provides freshness management solutions for fresh food growers, suppliers, processors, distributors, grocers, and restaurants. In addition, it offers Zest Fresh solution, a cloud-based post-harvest shelf-life and freshness management solution that matches customer freshness requirements with actual product freshness and reduces post-harvest losses; and Zest Delivery solution, which provides real-time monitoring and control for prepared food delivery containers, and helps delivery and dispatch personnel to ensure the quality and safety of delivered food. Further, the company is involved in financial activities, including investing in various early stage startups. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

