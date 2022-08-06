Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Downgraded by Wedbush

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RVLV. Bank of America downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.19.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

