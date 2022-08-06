REVV Price Hits $0.0200 on Top Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. REVV has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $542,716.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,159.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067798 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com.

REVV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

