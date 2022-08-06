REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.21

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.21 and traded as high as $96.56. REX American Resources shares last traded at $93.44, with a volume of 49,389 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $194.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.