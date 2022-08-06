RichQUACK.com Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 6th. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 184.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00624964 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015488 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
RichQUACK.com Profile
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
RichQUACK.com Coin Trading
