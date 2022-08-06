Ritocoin Price Up 41.7% Over Last 7 Days (RITO)

Ritocoin (RITO) traded up 203.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Ritocoin has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $118,059.29 and approximately $51.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 107.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00623537 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015786 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ritocoin Profile
Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,712,984,559 coins and its circulating supply is 1,700,636,497 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin.
Buying and Selling Ritocoin
