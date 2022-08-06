RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.3%.

RLJ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. 1,152,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,325. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RLJ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

