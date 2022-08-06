ROAD Achieves Market Capitalization of $56,547.20 (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One ROAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a market capitalization of $56,547.20 and $54,401.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ROAD has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 69.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00622239 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io.

Buying and Selling ROAD

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

