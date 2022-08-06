Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target Cut to GBX 60 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 147 ($1.80) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.16) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 105.80 ($1.30).

LON:RR opened at GBX 83 ($1.02) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.92. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 77.87 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($1.98). The company has a market capitalization of £6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 8,300.00.

In related news, insider Anita Frew purchased 50,000 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £41,000 ($50,238.94). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Anita Frew bought 50,000 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £41,000 ($50,238.94). Also, insider Warren East bought 27,969 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,053.34 ($29,473.52). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 105,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,798.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

