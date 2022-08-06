Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.73.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $431.92. The company had a trading volume of 310,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,784. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.51 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.82 and its 200-day moving average is $434.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

