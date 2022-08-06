Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.89.
Ross Stores Price Performance
Shares of ROST opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.61. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $127.34.
Ross Stores Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.
Insider Activity at Ross Stores
In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ross Stores
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.
Ross Stores Company Profile
Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.
