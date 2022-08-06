Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €105.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($108.25) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BMW. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($106.19) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($89.69) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($83.51) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($103.09) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €76.61 ($78.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($103.53). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.72.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.