Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target to €21.00

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €19.00 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.65) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.77) to €18.50 ($19.07) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.62) to €18.50 ($19.07) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.
Shares of STLA stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $21.99.
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
