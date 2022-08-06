Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Price Target to €21.00

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €19.00 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.65) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.77) to €18.50 ($19.07) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.62) to €18.50 ($19.07) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Stellantis by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in Stellantis by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 35,437,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

