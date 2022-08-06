Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for National Express Group (LON:NEX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 250 ($3.06) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
National Express Group Stock Up 0.6 %
LON NEX opened at GBX 182.40 ($2.24) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 203.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 230.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -10.86. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 167.10 ($2.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.53).
National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.
