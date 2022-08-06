RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 10,128 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.6% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 502,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 272,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22.

