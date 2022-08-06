RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.31% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EMCR opened at $27.12 on Friday. Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26.

