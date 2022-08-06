RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,454 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 64,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

