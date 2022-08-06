RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80.

