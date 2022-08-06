RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of IBB opened at $131.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $177.37.
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
