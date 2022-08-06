RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

IYT stock opened at $239.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.15. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

