RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 15,293 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 47,459 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 66,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.49 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72.

