RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 9,074 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 2.2% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $50.07 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.