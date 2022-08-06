Rune Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $336.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $40.50 or 0.00176351 BTC on popular exchanges. Rune has a market capitalization of $547,448.57 and approximately $336.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rune has traded up 83% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 132% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00634617 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015808 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Rune
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Rune Coin Trading
