Ryo Currency Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,784.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $699,835.29 and $1,784.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.89 or 0.07392908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00165033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021336 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00264785 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.97 or 0.00702138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00611466 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005794 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 39,791,536 coins and its circulating supply is 39,674,223 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

