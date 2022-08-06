Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 31st

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock remained flat at $8.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. 41,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $111,195.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,622,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,042,845.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,798 shares of company stock worth $1,019,219.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund ( NYSEARCA:BRW Get Rating ) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,715 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

