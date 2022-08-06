Safe (SAFE) Price Up 14.4% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $284.54 million and approximately $101,420.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for $13.66 or 0.00058829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

