Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Price Performance

NYSE SMM opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $8.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $40,548.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,215,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,553,302.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 343,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,482.

Institutional Trading of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,618,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

