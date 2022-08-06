Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 1,866,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.48. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $26.60.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after buying an additional 3,614,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,367.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 783,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after purchasing an additional 500,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 593.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 324,866 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 52.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 205,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sana Biotechnology

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

