Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director John Markels purchased 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,865.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGMO. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

