Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.96% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 9.0 %
Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.49.
In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director John Markels purchased 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,865.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGMO. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.
