Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.50 and last traded at C$10.50. Approximately 14,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 24,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark cut their target price on Sangoma Technologies to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.65. The company has a market cap of C$218.68 million and a PE ratio of -12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

