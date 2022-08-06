Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Up 13.8%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46. 388,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 360,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Up 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.87 million and a PE ratio of -10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.65.

Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. will post 0.0104762 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; and two exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

