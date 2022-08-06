Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.67.
Saputo Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SAP opened at C$33.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.97. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$37.09.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90. In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian purchased 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,269.23.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
