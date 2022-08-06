Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.67.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SAP opened at C$33.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.97. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$37.09.

Saputo Dividend Announcement

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90. In related news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian purchased 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,269.23.

About Saputo

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.