Savix (SVX) Price Reaches $0.98 on Exchanges

Savix (SVX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Savix has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Savix has a market capitalization of $72,268.48 and approximately $64.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,176.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003627 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067731 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 159,437 coins and its circulating supply is 73,609 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Savix

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.