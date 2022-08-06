Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Schrödinger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,025. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $69.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.14.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
