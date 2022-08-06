Scotiabank Lowers George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$176.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$177.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$179.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

George Weston Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of George Weston stock opened at C$151.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$128.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$162.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$151.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$150.22.

George Weston Increases Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that George Weston will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.79, for a total value of C$1,056,956.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,510,414.90.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

