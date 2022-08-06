scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of SCPH stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.39.

scPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

