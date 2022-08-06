SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after buying an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $226.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.93. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

