SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.7 %

DG opened at $253.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.21. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

