SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,290 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in FOX by 300.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 50.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in FOX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FOX by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 257.0% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX opened at $31.00 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

