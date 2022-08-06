Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sempra also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.10-8.70 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.22.
Sempra Stock Performance
NYSE:SRE traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $159.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
