Sentinel Reaches One Day Volume of $233,648.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. Sentinel has a market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $233,648.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 211.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.99 or 0.00625698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,172.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 17,398,990,008 coins and its circulating supply is 10,643,357,426 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.