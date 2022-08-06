Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.38 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.14). 285,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 466,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.60 ($0.14).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

Serinus Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy Company Profile

In related news, insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £8,820 ($10,807.50).

(Get Rating)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.