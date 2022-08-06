Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENXGet Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.38 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.14). 285,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 466,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.60 ($0.14).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Serinus Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Serinus Energy

In related news, insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £8,820 ($10,807.50).

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

