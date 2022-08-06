Shield Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $525.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $94,345.48 and $525.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 126.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00624794 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

