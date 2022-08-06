Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Posts Earnings Results

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shift4 Payments stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,558. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $91.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $38.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

