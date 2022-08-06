Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Posts Earnings Results

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shift4 Payments Stock Performance
Shift4 Payments stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,558. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $91.42.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $38.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
