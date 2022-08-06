Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading Up 15% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) were up 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58. Approximately 19,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 935,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $38.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 36.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

