Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lowered to “Neutral” at KGI Securities

KGI Securities cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shopify from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Shopify to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.34.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $40.81 on Friday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $2,428,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $1,709,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $3,997,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.