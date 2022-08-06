Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

